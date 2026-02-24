Green Light for Kerala's Mega Tunnel Road

The Centre has given the final nod for Kerala's Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project, valued at Rs 2,134.5 crore, as a vital infrastructure initiative.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has cleared the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land with strict adherence to 24 environmental conditions under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. These include compensatory afforestation and wildlife protection measures.

Managed by the Kerala Public Works Department and funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the tunnel road is executed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, with contracts awarded to Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon and Kolkata-based Royal Infrastructure. Construction is underway and expected to conclude in four years.