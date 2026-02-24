Left Menu

Green Light for Kerala's Mega Tunnel Road

The Rs 2,134.5-crore Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project in Kerala receives final approval, with stringent environmental conditions. The sustainable infrastructure venture, funded by KIIFB and executed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, is to be completed in four years by Dilip Buildcon and Royal Infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:08 IST
Green Light for Kerala's Mega Tunnel Road
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has given the final nod for Kerala's Anakkampoyil–Kalladi–Meppadi tunnel road project, valued at Rs 2,134.5 crore, as a vital infrastructure initiative.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has cleared the diversion of 17.263 hectares of forest land with strict adherence to 24 environmental conditions under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980. These include compensatory afforestation and wildlife protection measures.

Managed by the Kerala Public Works Department and funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, the tunnel road is executed by Konkan Railway Corporation Limited, with contracts awarded to Bhopal-based Dilip Buildcon and Kolkata-based Royal Infrastructure. Construction is underway and expected to conclude in four years.

TRENDING

1
Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

Green Party's Urdu Campaign Video Sparks Electoral Debate in Manchester

 United Kingdom
2
Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Concerns

Canada Confronts OpenAI Over ChatGPT Safety Protocols Amid Mass Shooting Con...

 Global
3
Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Bihar Highway

 India
4
Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

Shaheen Shah Afridi's Bowling Dominates England's Lineup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026