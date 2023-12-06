474 touts arrested from Delhi airport so far this year: Police

The Delhi Police has arrested 474 touts from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport so far this year compared to 220 who were caught in 2022, an increase of more than 115 per cent, an official said on Wednesday.

''Team efforts have resulted in a substantial increase in the number of arrested touts in 2023, which stands at 474, compared to 220 in 2022,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

Police said touting is a menace that tarnishes the image and reputation of the IGIA. This poses a threat to the safety and security of passengers as the Delhi airport serves as a critical international gateway for travellers from around the world, they said.

''These touts have been consistently engaging in illegal activities, soliciting clients, and offering services without any authorisation. Different teams have been keeping strict vigil on such activities and arrested these touts,'' DCP Mahla said.

The IGI Airport police has further undertaken a targeted campaign to curb touting activities, officials said.

''We conduct regular patrolling to identify and apprehend touts who solicit passengers for various services, such as money exchange, transportation, courier services, and assistance with customs clearance. There are dedicated help desk for every single services inside the airport. Such help desks provide all the facilities and they are authorised. People who are walking outside the airport can cheat people easily,'' the police officer said.

According to the police, public awareness campaigns to brief the passengers about common scams and encourage them to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police officer or security personnel.

''To give a strict message and for a smooth passenger experience, the externment proceeding (removal of persons from Delhi who are repeatedly involved in acts of touting or malpractice) is also being undertaken under provisions of the Delhi Police Act,'' the DCP said.

