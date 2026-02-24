Devesh Kumar Mahla Relieved to Join FSSAI as Director
Devesh Kumar Mahla has been relieved from his role as Additional Commissioner of Police in Delhi to join the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India as a Director on deputation. The transfer follows a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs, marking a new chapter in his career.
- Country:
- India
In a significant career move, Additional Commissioner of Police Devash Kumar Mahla has been relieved from his post in New Delhi. The decision allows Mahla to assume the role of Director at the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on deputation, as per an official order dated February 23.
The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Vinay Kumar Saxena, approved Mahla's transfer under foreign service terms, highlighting the coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs' directive issued on January 30. This marks an essential step in Mahla's professional journey.
The initial deputation period is set for one year, during which Mahla will contribute his expertise to FSSAI, underscoring the intersection of law enforcement experience with food safety administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
