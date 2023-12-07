India allows duty free imports of yellow peas -govt order
Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:06 IST
- Country:
- India
India will allow duty free imports of yellow peas until March 31 next year, the government said in a notification late on Thursday, as New Delhi tries to cool prices of pulses.
India imports yellow peas mainly from Canada and Russia.
