Thai govt to increase deficit, spending in 2025 fiscal year
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 27-12-2023 14:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 13:37 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht ($20.71 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht that year, the government said.
The government predicts GDP growth of 3.6% in 2025, it said in a statement on Tuesday when the plans were approved by the cabinet. The 2025 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, 2024. ($1 = 34.43 baht)
