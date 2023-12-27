Thai govt to increase deficit, spending in 2025 fiscal year

Thailand is planning a larger budget deficit of 713 billion baht ($20.71 billion) for the 2025 fiscal year and higher spending of 3.6 trillion baht that year, the government said.

The government predicts GDP growth of 3.6% in 2025, it said in a statement on Tuesday when the plans were approved by the cabinet. The 2025 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1, 2024. ($1 = 34.43 baht)

