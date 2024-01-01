Left Menu

Iran says release of Spanish national was a 'humane' step

01-01-2024
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The release of a Spanish national detained in Iran was a "humane and legal" step, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, without giving further details.

The Iranian embassy in Madrid and the semi-official SNN news agency said on Sunday a Spanish national detained by the Iranian authorities over suspected espionage had been released.

