Iran says release of Spanish national was a 'humane' step
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 14:17 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The release of a Spanish national detained in Iran was a "humane and legal" step, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Monday, without giving further details.
The Iranian embassy in Madrid and the semi-official SNN news agency said on Sunday a Spanish national detained by the Iranian authorities over suspected espionage had been released.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Spanish
- Foreign Ministry
- Iranian
- Madrid
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Real Madrid beats Villarreal 4-1 to take Spanish league lead
Security Council condemns deadly terror attack on Iran police station
Iran, Israeli media say cyber attack disrupts petrol stations across Iran
Software problem disrupts Iranian gas stations -Fars
A suspected cyberattack paralyses the majority of gas stations across Iran