Poland says threat level from Russian strikes reduced, planes return to base

Poland said on Tuesday that planes protecting its airspace had returned to base after the threat level related to Russian strikes on Ukraine had reduced.

Earlier, Poland had deployed two pairs of F-16 fighters and an allied tanker in the face of Russian attacks on Ukraine. "Due to the reduced level of threat, the operations of Polish and allied aircraft on duty in our airspace have been ended. The resources returned to their bases and standard operating activities," the Polish army's operational command said on X.

Poland ended a ground search on Saturday after finding no parts of a suspected Russian rocket which it said had violated the country's airspace on Friday morning.

