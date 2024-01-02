Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways unveiled transformative initiatives in 2023

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways marked a groundbreaking 2023 with a series of initiatives aimed at propelling India's maritime sector into a new era. From the launch of ambitious visions to significant achievements in logistics and port performance, the year-end review showcases the sector's robust growth and commitment to sustainable practices. According to a press release by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterway, at the Global Maritime India Summit 2023, the Prime Minister unveiled the 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,' a comprehensive roadmap involving an investment of Rs. 80,000 lakh crores.

This visionary plan builds on the Maritime India Vision 2030 and encompasses aspirations in logistics, infrastructure, and shipping, supporting India's 'Blue Economy.' Shaped through extensive consultations and benchmark analyses, the vision outlines over 300 initiatives to enhance ports, shipping, and waterways by 2047, read the press release.

GMIS 2023, organized by the Ministry, emerged as the largest summit held in Mumbai, witnessing the participation of ministers from 10 foreign countries, official delegations, and business delegates from 42 nations. The summit resulted in the signing of 360 MoUs worth Rs 8.35 lakh crore and announced investible projects worth Rs 1.68 lakh crore.

Additionally, the event facilitated thousands of B2B and G2B/G2G meetings, laying the foundation for projects totalling Rs 14,440 crore. To streamline logistics operations, the National Logistics Portal (Marine) was inaugurated on January 27, 2023. This one-stop platform connects all logistics stakeholders through IT, aiming to enhance efficiency, and transparency, and reduce costs and time delays.

Covering various modes of transport, the NLP provides seamless end-to-end logistics services. 'Sagar Manthan,' a digital platform containing comprehensive data related to the Ministry, was launched on March 23, 2023. This real-time performance monitoring dashboard aids in monitoring projects, KPIs, and financial parameters.

Furthermore, the 'SAGAR-SETU' mobile app, launched on March 31, 2023, enhances the Ease of Doing Business by providing real-time port operations and monitoring services. Major ports have demonstrated significant improvements in key operational parameters during the period of April to November 2023.

Cargo handling, output per ship per day, turnaround time, vessels handled, idling at berth, and pre-berthing detention of vessels have all seen substantial improvements, showcasing the efficiency and effectiveness of Indian ports, read the press release. Under the 'Harit Sagar' scheme, aimed at achieving zero carbon emissions, guidelines were launched on May 10, 2023. Major ports like Deendayal Port, Visakhapatnam Port, New Mangalore Port, and VOC Port are already exceeding their renewable energy generation targets.

A Green Hydrogen hub agreement was signed in Kolkata, contributing to sustainable practices in the maritime sector, read the press release. The inauguration of the National Centre of Excellence in Green Port and Shipping on March 22, 2023, marked a significant step towards carbon neutrality and a circular economy.

India welcomed its first international cruise liner, Costa Serena, on November 3, 2023, showcasing the country's potential in the cruising and tourism industry, read the press release. Inland waterways observed a 7.49 per cent increase in cargo movement from April to November 2023. The launch of the world's longest 51-day river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, covering over 3,200 km across five Indian states and Bangladesh, highlighted the potential of inland water tourism.

The year 2023 for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has been marked by transformative initiatives, visionary goals, and sustainable practices, reflecting India's commitment to becoming a global maritime leader. (ANI)

