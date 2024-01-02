Left Menu

Tesla extends lead in Norway as EVs take record 82% market share

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:04 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tesla topped Norway's car sales statistic for a third consecutive year in 2023, extending its lead over rivals despite an ongoing conflict between the U.S. electric vehicle maker and the Nordic region's powerful labour unions.

Almost five out of six new cars sold in Norway last year were powered by battery only, with Tesla's share of the overall market rising to 20.0% from 12.2% in 2022, registration data showed on Tuesday. Overall, the market share of new electric vehicles in Norway rose to 82.4% in 2023 from 79.3% in 2022, the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV) said.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway exempts fully electric vehicles from many taxes imposed on internal combustion engine rivals, although some levies were introduced in 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

