Delta Air sees some flight delays after closure of Tokyo's Haneda Airport
Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:42 IST
Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday there were some flight delays due to the closure of Tokyo's Haneda airport, but the carrier did not have any cancellations in its schedule.
Haneda, one of the two main airports serving the Japanese capital, was closed for several hours after a Japan Airlines plane caught fire.
A Japanese transport ministry official said three runways had since resumed operations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
