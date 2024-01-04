Technical issue hits Delhi Metro services on section of Yellow Line

Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Thursday due to a technical issue, officials said.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed about the development on X and said services on the other lines are normal. ''Yellow Line update. Delay in services due to technical issue from Lok Kalyan Marg to Udyog Bhawan. Normal service on all other lines,'' it said.

