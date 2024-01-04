Left Menu

Technical issue hits Delhi Metro services on section of Yellow Line

Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metros Yellow Line on Thursday due to a technical issue, officials said.The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed about the development on X and said services on the other lines are normal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 16:20 IST
Technical issue hits Delhi Metro services on section of Yellow Line
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Services were affected on a section of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line on Thursday due to a technical issue, officials said.

The Yellow Line connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi and Millennium City Centre in Gurugram.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informed about the development on X and said services on the other lines are normal. ''Yellow Line update. Delay in services due to technical issue from Lok Kalyan Marg to Udyog Bhawan. Normal service on all other lines,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024