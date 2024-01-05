Vysya Olympiks 2023: A Triumph of Communal Unity, Sportsmanship, and Spiritual Harmony

VMPL Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5: The Tamil Nadu Arya Vysya Mahasabha Youthwing successfully hosted the much-anticipated "Vysya Olympiks 2023", an exclusive Indoor and Outdoor Sports meet catering to all age categories within the Arya Vysya community. The event, which took place from December 30 to December 31, 2023, unfolded in the devotional Tiruvannamalai District and made a historical achievement by setting an Elite World Record in the category "Most Participants Chanting Slokas Simultaneously"

Featuring an array of activities such as Yoga, Shuttle, Carrom, Silambam, Skating, Chess, Swimming, Athletics, Kabbadi, and more, Vysya Olympiks' 2023 attracted participants from the ages of 6 to 90. The event not only showcased athletic prowess but also became a symbol of communal unity, friendship, and cultural exchange within the Arya Vysya community. Highlighting the significance of the Vysya Olympiks Games, the event served as a platform for promoting bonding among community members. It celebrated cultural heritage, fostering a sense of pride and identity. Beyond the sports arena, Vysya Olympiks 2023 contributed to the local economy, generating economic impact through tourism, hospitality, and associated activities.

The event aimed to encourage physical activity, promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among participants. It provided a stage for athletic excellence, inspiring individuals in various sports disciplines. With participants of diverse age groups, the Vysya Olympiks' 2023 truly embodied the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and cultural richness within the Arya Vysya community. A moment of divine resonance marked the Vysya Olympiks' 2023 as it achieved an Elite World Record in the category of "Most Participants Chanting Slokas Simultaneously". This extraordinary activity aimed to spiritually connect with "Goddess Lord Vasavi Kanigaparameswari Amman" through the continuous chanting of the "Vasavi Gayathri Mantram" by a synchronized team.

Led by the revered Parama Pujya Sri Sri Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Swamiji, the second Peetadhipathi of Sri Vasavi Peedam, a total of 1762 participants from various parts of South India came together for this profound experience. In a span of 23 minutes, participants collectively chanted the "Vasavi Gayathri Mantram" 108 times, infusing the activity with an abundance of devotional, spiritual, and divine energy. This iconic event not only secured a place in the Elite World Records but also served as a deeply moving and sacred moment, bringing together the community in a shared spiritual endeavour. The resonance of the collective chant echoed the devotion and commitment of the participants, creating an unforgettable and spiritually enriching experience at Vysya Olympiks' 2023.

Parama Pujya Sri Sri Sri Sachidananda Saraswati Swami expressed deep appreciation for the unwavering devotion and collective effort of all devotees in setting the world record for "Most Participants Chanting Slokas Simultaneously." The spiritual energy and commitment of devotees have touched divine realms, creating a moment of profound significance. Heartfelt appreciation to each soul involved. Jai Vasavi!, he further expressed. G.Rajesh, President of TNAVMS Youthwing, expressed pride in leading the organization of the "Vysya Olympiks' 2023," the fourth season held in Tiruvannamalai District. This event provided Arya Vysya Community members an opportunity to showcase their hidden potentials in sports. Rajesh hopes the event will pave the way for young aspirants to compete nationally and internationally. Additionally, he expressed satisfaction in achieving an Elite World Record with 1762 participants chanting "Vasavi Gayathri Mantram," contributing to global betterment. This marks a proud moment for our community, the first of its kind in the world, he further stated.

C.Mahadevan, State Secretary of TNAVMS Youthwing, highlighted the uniqueness of witnessing over 2000 participants and 1800 spectators from various districts and states of India in our community come together under one roof to express their hidden energy and potentials in indoor and outdoor sports. This event provided a platform for sharing experiences, knowledge, human values, friendship, communal bonding, and more. Mahadevan expressed pride in being part of the organizing team for this prestigious event. R. Ranjith Kumar, Project Chairman of Vysya Olympiks' 2023, proudly stated that we had organized various events including Yoga, Shuttle, Carrom, Silambam, Skating, Chess, Swimming, Athletics, Kabbadi, and many more, with participants ranging from age 6 to 90. We were happy that many of them competed with full efforts, showcasing talent equivalent to national and international tournaments. I am glad to be the project chairman for this successful year and wish to continue serving my community by organizing many more such events, he further stated.

Dhivakar. P (Co-Project Chairman), Naga Karthikeyan. N (PRO TNAVMS Youthwing), Anantharamkumar (Past President, TNAVMS Youthwing), and all members of the committee played a pivotal role in the successful accomplishment of the event. These accomplishments underscore TNAVMS Youthwing's commitment to cultivating talent and promoting a community and culture of excellence. Participants, parents, and spectators expressed immense satisfaction with the event, leaving the venue filled with joy and a profound sense of achievement.

