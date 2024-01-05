Left Menu

ADB raises USD 5 B in dual-tranche global benchmark bonds to propel development initiatives across Asia and the Pacific

According to ADB, the funds raised will contribute to ADB's ordinary capital resources, dedicated to fostering social and economic development across the expansive region of Asia and the Pacific.

ANI | Updated: 05-01-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 14:07 IST
ADB raises USD 5 B in dual-tranche global benchmark bonds to propel development initiatives across Asia and the Pacific
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has successfully priced a dual-tranche global benchmark bond, securing USD 3 billion for a 3-year issuance and USD 2 billion for a 10-year issuance. According to ADB, the funds raised will contribute to ADB's ordinary capital resources, dedicated to fostering social and economic development across the expansive region of Asia and the Pacific.

ADB Treasurer, Pierre Van Peteghem, expressed satisfaction with the strong and consistent support received from investors during the first US dollar global benchmark outing for 2024. He stated, "We are very pleased with the strong and consistent support of our investors on our first US dollar global benchmark outing for 2024. This provides us with additional resources as we actively support our developing member countries in our evolving mission to address challenges confronting Asia and the Pacific."

The 3-year bond, featuring a coupon rate of 4.125 per cent per annum payable semi-annually, matures on January 12, 2027. Priced at 99.663 per cent, it yields 11.9 basis points over the 4.375 per cent US Treasury notes due December 2026. On the other hand, the 10-year bond, mirroring the coupon rate and semi-annual payment structure, matures on January 12, 2034.

Priced at 99.530 per cent, it yields 21.3 basis points over the 4.5 per cent US Treasury notes due November 2033. The transaction was lead-managed by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, RBC Capital Markets, and TD Securities.

A syndicate group, including CIBC Capital Markets, Daiwa Capital Markets Europe, NatWest Markets, Standard Chartered Bank, and Scotiabank, played a key role in the success of both tranches. Primary market distribution for the 3-year issue saw 36 per cent of bonds placed in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; 33 per cent in Asia; and 31 per cent in the Americas.

Notably, 66 per cent of the bonds found their way to central banks and official institutions, 21 per cent to banks, and 13 per cent to fund managers and other investors. For the 10-year issue, distribution included 54 per cent in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; 29 per cent in the Americas; and 17 per cent in Asia.

Among investor types, 50 per cent of bonds were allocated to banks, 28 per cent to central banks and official institutions, and 22 per cent to fund managers and other investors. Looking ahead, ADB aims to raise approximately USD 30 billion-USD 34 billion from capital markets in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to spearheading crucial development initiatives across the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024