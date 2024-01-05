Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024: Goyal urges auto industry to achieve 50% export share

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal unveiled the logo and booklet for Mega Mobility show,"Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024” While addressing the curtain raiser programme of the Mega Mobility show held in New Delhi today, the Minister highlighted the whole-of-government approach introduced under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi that has catapulted India into a new era of innovative thinking and holistic working methods.

Shri Goyal urged the auto industry to not limit itself to achieving a 25% export share rather aim for at least 50% export share. He encouraged the industry stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach to seize opportunities in the global economy, emphasizing the vast potential for Indian businesses to capture large world markets. He praised the collaborative spirit prevalent across sectors, highlighting its role in driving the best outcomes while fostering healthy competition.

Shri Goyal underlined the significance of these mega exhibitions, noting their international scale and ambition. The exhibitions aim to present India's strengths to the global market and position the country as an international player across industries. Emphasizing India's ambition to substantially increase its share in global exports, the Minister urged the industry to strive for greater excellence and performance on the global stage.

The prestigious event “Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024” is scheduled to be held from 1-3 February, 2024 at the state-of-the-art, world-class destination and host to the G20, Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, across 1,00,000+ sq. meters area.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event, heralding a new era of collaboration and innovation in the mobility sector. With over 600 exhibitors from 50+ countries, the expo highlights cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility. From cutting-edge technologies to sustainable solutions, the exhibition is a testament to India's engineering excellence. Featured will be specialized exhibitions such as Auto show (including electric & hybrid vehicles), ACMA Automechanika, Large-scale tyre exhibition, Urban mobility solutions (two wheelers/e-bikes, drones, etc.), EV Infra Pavilion (including Charging stations and Battery Swapping)Battery Tech Pavilion and other energy sources like hydrogen, etc., and cutting-edge technologies in the mobility landscape. The event will also feature 13+ conferences, each dedicated to different aspects of the mobility value chain, with participation from experts from across the globe.

More than 27 leading vehicle manufacturers are set to unveil new models and electric vehicles, showcasing the automotive industry's steadfast commitment to innovation. Legacy automotive players, both international and domestic, will be showcasing their electric, hybrid, CNG and biofuel powered vehicles. Along with vehicle manufacturers, the event will have over 400 auto component manufacturers, 1000+ brands from 13+ global markets, displaying their entire range of products, technologies, and services, from supplies to OEMs to the aftermarket.Countries such as Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand will have dedicated country pavilions, while there will be additional international participation from USA, Spain, UAE, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore and Belgium. ACMA’s flagship aftermarket expo, the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi, will now be featured as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

The event will also see a large participation from major international and Indian battery manufacturers and battery supply chain & recycling companies. More than 10 leading companies will also be showcasing EV infrastructure services including charging stations and battery swapping solutions during the event. One of the highlights of the event will be the CEO Conclave, where visionary leaders will gather at the CEO Conclave to deliberate on the future trajectory of the mobility industry. NASSCOM will be hosting the NASSCOM Auto Techade Pavilion in the event to showcase India as a powerhouse for automotive software capabilities, advanced technology capabilities and innovation ecosystem.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is an industry led and government supported initiative, and is being coordinated by Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the joint support of various stakeholder industry bodies.

The curtain raiser event was attended by officials from Ministry of Commerce and Industry, supporting ministries and industry associations, automotive sector industry leaders, representatives of foreign embassies and missions, knowledge partners and stakeholders, press and media.

More information about Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 available at www.bharat-mobility.com

