New aircraft glitch for Canada's Trudeau before return from Jamaica

A maintenance team and aircraft were sent to the island to restore the craft to service the next day. Trudeau was able to return on the original plane, the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:40 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (File Image) Image Credit: ANI

Canada said on Friday an aircraft was sent this week to Jamaica to address a maintenance issue with the plane that took Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on a visit to the Caribbean, enabling him to fly back home. It is the second recent instance of such an aircraft glitch; Trudeau's departure from India in September 2023 was delayed by a couple of days after a G20 summit.

"We can confirm two Royal Canadian Air Force CC-144 Challengers were in Jamaica supporting transport for the prime minister," a spokesperson for Canada's defence department said. An inspection uncovered the maintenance issue on Tuesday, before Trudeau’s departure date, the spokesperson added. A maintenance team and aircraft were sent to the island to restore the craft to service the next day.

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

