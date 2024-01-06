Left Menu

U.S. safety board investigating Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 emergency landing

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Friday it was investigating after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Portland.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The National Transportation Safety Board said late Friday it was investigating after an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 made an emergency landing shortly after taking off from Portland. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282, which had been bound for Ontario, California, experienced an incident soon after departure and landed safely back at Portland at 5:26 p.m. Pacific Time with 174 passengers and six crew, according to the airline and Flightradar24 data.

Social media posts showed a window and portion of a side wall missing on the airplane. Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately comment.

