NBA Accreditation Award to Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences Indore

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6: In a press release issued here today, the Chairman of the institution, Dr. Anil Kharia said that Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is the only pharmacy college that offers Pharmacy and Management Courses and is the only institution supported by the industry and is the best example of industry and institute interface.

Dr. Kharia said that only the Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the entire Indore (For Pharmacy UG) has been awarded NBA by the National Board of Accreditation, which is a matter of pride. He also added that only 6 pharmacy institutions have been given NBA accreditation in the entire Madhya Pradesh, now the name of Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences is also included in these 6 pharmacy colleges. Group Director of the institution, Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi said that the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) is an accreditation pioneer body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, which ensures excellent quality measures undertaken in educational institutions on different high-standard parameters, are examined by experts keeping in mind these parameters of quality, especially research and innovation, excellent education, entrepreneurship and skill development, campus activities, industry connect etc. and awards NBA Accreditation accordingly. We proudly announce that the B.Pharm bachelor course of Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences has been awarded NBA till the year 2026 for three Cycles.

At present, only the Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences in Indore is an N.B.A. Accredited institute in Pharmacy Domain. President Arun Kharia, Chairman Dr. Anil Kharia, and Vice Chairman Shantanu Kharia congratulated Dr. Sapna Malviya, Head of the Department of Modern Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, all the faculty and staff for this great achievement. During the press conference Dr. Girish Agrawal Sr. Professor MGI, and Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury (Head Admissions) were also present and shared their views on this international standard accreditation award to Modern Institutes, Indore.

