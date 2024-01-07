FAA grounds some Boeing 737 MAX 9 for checks after Alaska scare
The Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday ordered the safety inspection of an unspecified number of Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets before they are allowed to fly again, following the blowout of a disactivated door panel on an Alaska Airlines jet.
The U.S. air safety regulator said the temporary flight prohibition applies to all 737 MAX 9 jets with a mid-cabin door plug installed in the fuselage, until they have been inspected and any necessary corrective actions taken.
