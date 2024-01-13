IndiGo flight, diverted to Dhaka due to bad weather, returns to Guwahati

A Guwahati-bound IndiGo flight from Mumbai, which was diverted to Dhaka in Bangladesh due to bad weather, landed at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here on Saturday, officials said. The flight, scheduled to arrive here on Friday night, landed at 11.10 am, they said. It had departed from Dhaka at 10.54 am (Bangladesh time).

The IndiGo flight 5319 had to be diverted to Dhaka due to bad weather in Guwahati and ''initially Kolkata and Bhubaneswar were considered for landing'', an airline spokesperson said.

''It was not possible to land in Kolkata due to bad weather, while in Bhubaneswar there was runway closure and the flight had to be diverted to Dhaka,” she said.

An alternate set of crew was arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati, she said.

''The passengers were kept informed of updates and were served with refreshments on board. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused,'' the airline said.

Suraj Singh Thakur, All India Congress Committee delegate, who was on the flight, said on X: ''Finally landed in Guwahati. After a 12 hour flight, I would have hoped to reach Europe but I'm happy to be in Guwahati. Mera Desh Mahaan. Thanks @IndiGo6E''. The former state Youth Congress working president had earlier posted on X: ''I took IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn't land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka.

''Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.” According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, IndiGo flight 6E was scheduled to take off from Mumbai for Guwahati at 8.20 pm on Friday and land in Guwahati at 11.10 pm. But the flight departed from Mumbai at around 11.20 pm, after a delay of three hours.

