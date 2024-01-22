Global Leaders Converge at ART Fertility Clinics' Second Annual Congress to Shape the Future of Reproductive Medicine

NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 22: ART Fertility Clinics, a global leader in Reproductive Medicine, successfully organized the second edition of its annual congress, "Entering A New Epoch of ART in 2024" in Gurugram, Delhi NCR. The conference brought together more than 200 leading doctors and fertility specialists in India, creating a unique platform for knowledge sharing on the latest advancements in assisted reproductive technologies and reproductive medicine. The day-long event witnessed enthusiastic participation from top international and Indian Fertility experts from the OBS/GYNEA, IVF specialists, and embryologists who have pioneered techniques in their respective fields.

Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Group Medical Director, ART Fertility Clinics, said, "Assisted reproduction technology (ART) has come a long way in recent years, with advancements in areas such as preimplantation genetic testing, in-vitro maturation, time-lapse imaging, artificial intelligence, and gene editing. These developments have improved success rates in ART and enabled individualized medicine, basing it on the patient's histopathological and other medical needs, leading to better diagnosis and treatment for all patients." Karan Kumar, Group Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, ART Fertility Clinics, added, "Our emphasis on research-led, evidence-based medicine leading to the creation of proprietary treatment protocols customized to every patient's requirement is what differentiates us, helping us consistently deliver amongst the highest pregnancy rates worldwide. Besides 4 clinics in the Middle East, ART Fertility Clinics now has 10 clinics in India, aiming to add at least another 10 in the current calendar year. This expansion is a testament to our commitment to making cutting-edge reproductive health and infertility management services more accessible to a wider population nationwide."

Dr. Parul Katiyar, Co-Medical Director, of ART Fertility Clinics, India, said, "The second edition of the highly anticipated conference by ART Fertility Clinics marks a pivotal gathering for IVF experts. At ART Fertility Clinics, our commitment extends beyond conferences. We've spearheaded groundbreaking studies to unravel the intricacies of infertility, leveraging the latest medical technology and infrastructure. Our tireless pursuit of knowledge and prolific research and publications empower us to provide our patients with invaluable insights. It has been a fantastic experience to be a part of this academic event and exchange the ideas and views of some of the best doctors in my field." Dr. Richa Jagtap, Co-Medical Director, of ART Fertility Clinics, India, said, "ART Fertility Clinics has consistently been at the forefront of reproductive medicine, leveraging advanced research and technology to address the complex challenges of infertility. The success of this conference further reinforces ART Fertility Clinics' commitment to nurturing excellence in the field and providing a collaborative space for experts to push the boundaries of reproductive medicine. It also gives us a way forward to continue bringing the best in fertility treatment to our patients."

ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global leader in fertility treatments and research due to its use of cutting-edge technology, best-in-class infrastructure, and outcomes derived from proprietary research, all of which combine to enable the clinic to deliver amongst the highest pregnancy rate, globally. Since its inception in 2017, the brand has become the leading institute for Human Reproductive Medicine in the Middle East, with clinics in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Muscat. As part of expanding its global footprint, ART Fertility Clinics set up its presence in India in 2021 and today has ten operational clinics spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Greater Noida, Indirapuram (Ghaziabad), Faridabad, Mumbai, Vashi (Navi Mumbai), Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Chennai. To know more, visit the clinic on its website and social media platforms.

