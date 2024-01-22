Left Menu

London stocks rise tracking Wall Street rally

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) * FTSE 100 up 0.4%, FTSE 250 adds 0.6% Jan 22 (Reuters) - UK's main stock indexes climbed on Monday after a record-setting rally on Wall Street in the previous session, which helped outweigh concerns about a slowing British economy and sticky inflation.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:09 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:01 IST
UK's main stock indexes climbed on Monday after a record-setting rally on Wall Street in the previous session, which helped outweigh concerns about a slowing British economy and sticky inflation. The blue-chip FTSE 100 climbed 0.4% by 0813 GMT, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 edged up 0.6%.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 hit an all-time high on Friday, fuelled by optimism around artificial intelligence (AI), driving technology stocks higher across the globe. Both the UK indexes marked their third consecutive weekly decline on Friday, after a stronger-than-expected inflation reading and slump in December retail sales raised concerns about a potential recession and complicated the outlook for interest rates.

Compass Group edged down after the catering firm said it had agreed to buy rival CH&CO for an initial enterprise value of 475 million pounds ($603.16 million). Martin Sorrell's digital advertising group S4 Capital climbed 8.3%, after the company issued fourth-quarter trading update that was in-line with the its previous forecast. ($1 = 0.7875 pounds)

