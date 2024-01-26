Black boxes from crashed plane delivered to Moscow lab - state media
The black boxes from a Russian Il-76 military transport plane that crashed near the Ukrainian border on Wednesday have been delivered to a special laboratory in Moscow for analysis, Russian state media said.
Experts have already started work on recovering flight data from the boxes, they said.
