Left Menu

Assam youth overcome by hunger found eating raw flesh of cat in Kerala town

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days.The incident was reported on the premises of a busy bus stand here on Saturday evening.The 27-year-old man hails from Dhubri district in Assam, police said.A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.After being informed, we visited the spot.

PTI | Malappuram | Updated: 04-02-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 15:04 IST
Assam youth overcome by hunger found eating raw flesh of cat in Kerala town
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a man hailing from Assam in Kuttippuram in this north Kerala district was found consuming the raw flesh of a cat, after having had no means to consume food for days.

The incident was reported on the premises of a busy bus stand here on Saturday evening.

The 27-year-old man hails from Dhubri district in Assam, police said.

A senior police officer said the local people found him eating the raw flesh of a dead cat, sitting on the stairway of the bus stand.

''After being informed, we visited the spot. When he enquired with him, he said he had not eaten any food for the past five days,'' the officer told PTI.

He said they bought him some food and he accepted it without any hesitation. But, after some time, he disappeared from the place without telling anyone. ''We received information this morning that the youth was found at a local railway station here. So, we rushed to the place and sought details of his whereabouts,'' he said, based on which they found him.

Based on the man's statements, he was a college student in the northeastern state and reached Kerala on a train in December without informing his family.

''He gave us the mobile number of his brother who is working in Chennai. We contacted him and confirmed that the information is correct,'' the officer said.

After a preliminary medical examination, the man was admitted to a hospital in neighbouring Thrissur. The man seemingly has no physical or mental issues, and he would be handed over to his relatives when they arrive here, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of Feb 8 polls in Pakistan

"He's afraid of people": Bilawal Bhutto takes swipe at Nawaz Sharif ahead of...

 Pakistan
2
EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

EXPLAINER: Paytm Payments Bank meltdown, its meaning

 India
3
Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

Vijay Shekhar Sharma: From architect of fintech powerhouse to controversies

 India
4
"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting Pak during polls

"Public gatherings have potential...": US cautions citizens against visiting...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024