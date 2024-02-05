Left Menu

EIB and Mota-Engil Group sign €107M loan to finance Hospital de Lisboa Oriental

The new hospital project was developed by the consortium selected under a public-private partnership (PPP), which is mostly made up of companies from the Mota-Engil Group.

EIB | Updated: 05-02-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 23:10 IST
EIB and Mota-Engil Group sign €107M loan to finance Hospital de Lisboa Oriental
Image Credit: Pixels

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the society led by Mota-Engil have signed an agreement for a €107 million loan to finance the Hospital de Lisboa Oriental. This financing will enable access to modern health services and a better distribution of beds throughout the city. The project will reinforce the quality of healthcare services and the conditions for high-quality education and scientific research, while making it possible to use resources efficiently.

The new hospital project was developed by the consortium selected under a public-private partnership (PPP), which is mostly made up of companies from the Mota-Engil Group. It will have 875 inpatient beds and be located in Marvila, in the east of Lisbon, replacing the current healthcare facilities located in the city centre of the Portuguese capital.

The new site is easily accessible from Lisbon's ever-growing suburban areas, including by public transport. The construction of the hospital also complements plans to redevelop the area of the city near the old harbour, which is currently relatively run-down. The cost of the project is estimated at around €380 million and construction is scheduled to begin in early 2024.

This investment reflects the general objective of the healthcare reforms and strategic plans carried out in the country over the last two decades, aimed at reducing costs and increasing the efficiency of the healthcare system. By improving and strengthening the provision of universally accessible public services, the project will also address health inequalities, one of Portugal's main challenges in this sector.

"The EIB is financing much-needed infrastructure for the city of Lisbon, enabling the improvement of health services through modern and convenient infrastructure”, said Alessandro Izzo, Head of Equity, Growth Capital and Project Finance do BEI. “We are happy to make this financing possible under favourable conditions, thereby attracting other investors who would otherwise be discouraged by the long term of the loan, especially in a context characterised by rising interest rates and high volatility."

This project is the EIB's first direct loan to a hospital in Portugal, which continues to be interested in supporting the national health sector by financing other projects that make a visible contribution to improving healthcare services.

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
3
SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024