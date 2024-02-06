Snapbizz and London Business School reveal Study on Healthier eating habits in slum communities in Mumbai

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Proper nutrition in slum communities has taken center stage with the release of a groundbreaking study that sheds light on the vital connection between shopping behavior and nutrition, which is a key source of better health.

In collaboration with London Business School (LBS), Snapbizz played a pivotal role in providing the technological backbone for this research enabling Kirana stores to gain invaluable insights into their purchase data in these communities through scanner data tracking. The study was led by London Business School Faculty Kamalini Ramdas and Ali Aouad, wharton faculty and former LBS Ph.D student Alp Sungu, focused on encouraging healthier shopping habits in low-income Indian communities. The research, conducted at Mankhurd, Mumbai, demonstrates that subsidizing cereals can have a significant influence to enhance healthier eating in slum communities. Snapbizz's cutting-edge technology enabled the implementation of initiatives aimed at unlocking nutritional outcomes in underprivileged Indian communities while tracking their effectiveness in specific Kirana store locations.

Study Reveals Impact of Interventions on Grocery Shopping Habits and Caloric Intake in Slum Areas The study, utilizing data collected by Snapbizz, revealed that a significant portion of grocery expenditures is allocated to snacks, sugar, and soft drinks, with these items' total spending nearing that of primary staples like rice and wheat. These results highlight the urgency of reshaping dietary choices and habits within economically underserved communities. Notably, the subsidy for cereals led to a decrease in snack purchases, signaling the potential of targeted interventions to promote healthier choices. This effect was strongest for shoppers residing in families with children, highlighting a pathway to improve the eating habits of future generations. Tellingly, the subsidy for millet - an ancient and healthful grain that is no longer widely used, despite providing high protein per dollar spent - had the least take up, indicating that consumers need to be educated on the benefits of low-cost, protein-rich foods.

"We firmly believe that investing in healthy eating within the lower economic strata is not solely about the individuals or families involved; rather, it contributes significantly to nation-building and holds long-term economic implications. SnapBizz is privileged to be chosen by LBS to partner on this project. We do feel that with the help of various campaigns, initiatives, and incentives, we can spread awareness and make people understand the importance of nutritionious and adaptive eating habits which in turn lead to a healthy lifestyle.", said Mr. Prem Kumar, Founder, Snapbizz. Scaling Up for a Healthier Future

The success of this collaborative effort indicates the potential for scaling up these interventions to create a lasting impact on the nutritional well-being of slum communities across India. Snapbizz and London Business School are committed to expanding their initiatives, campaigns, and incentives to raise awareness and drive the adoption of nutritious and healthy eating habits in low-income Indian communities. This strategic partnership holds the promise of transforming the lives of countless individuals, contributing to the nation's economic well-being, and fostering a healthier future. Snapbizz and London Business School are enthusiastic and are inviting increased support from organizations to step forward and participate in collaborative initiatives with the goal of making a substantial impact on a broader scale. Headquartered in Bengaluru, SnapBizz provides new-age solutions to convert the neighbourhood Kirana stores into smart stores. It comes with a host of features to enable the store owner to leverage his current strengths to gain a competitive edge and increase store profitability. SnapBizz currently has a network of 100K+ stores growing rapidly across India. We are privileged to have the support and trust of not only the merchants but also ecosystem partners like national banks, brands and philanthropic organisations in delivering an inclusive transformation of a well-oiled ecosystem & become the digital highway for goods & money in an inclusive manner. This initiative will help Kiranas not only survive but also thrive.

Snapbizz's vision is to be at the forefront of the digital transformation of retail ecosystem across countries with fragmented retail markets. For more information, check out the website at www.snapbizz.com or follow Snapbizz on Facebook (www.facebook.com/snapbizzcloudtech/).

London Business School's vision is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is consistently ranked among the best business schools globally and is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research. As well as its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers exceptional Executive Education programmes to business leaders from around the world.

London Business School has campuses in London and Dubai, and a presence in global business hubs like New York and Shanghai. The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today's business challenges and connects them with many of the world's leading thinkers. The School has more than 53,000 alumni working in over 156 countries. Together, they are a community defined by a wealth of knowledge, business experience and worldwide networking opportunities.

