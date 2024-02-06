Left Menu

Russia summons envoys of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia -Foreign Ministry

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 19:04 IST
  • Russia

Russia summoned the envoys of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia to the foreign ministry, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday on its official website.

The envoys were summoned due to the "lack of proper reaction of the Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian authorities" to Russia's demands to ensure security for its presidential election in March 2024, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia said to the envoys that "the creation of difficulties in holding the election will cause serious protest among Russian citizens living in these countries", the ministry said on its website.

