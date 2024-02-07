UNDP and Business Mauritius join forces for sustainable development

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Business Mauritius have joined forces for an unprecedented collaboration aimed at enhancing the capacity of Mauritian businesses to align their operations with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The joint event, ‘Training on SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises’, aims to equip businesses with the technical skills needed to accelerate the implementation of SDGs in Mauritius by 2030.

In the current context, where global challenges such as climate change are undeniable, the importance of business adaptation and engagement in sustainable development is crucial. This training provides a unique opportunity for Mauritian companies to enhance their skills, integrate sustainable principles into their activities, and contribute to the national plan to achieve the sustainable development goals.

The main objective of the training is to introduce companies to SDG Impact Standards, providing them with the knowledge and tools necessary to actively integrate sustainability principles into their daily operations.

Key objectives of the training:

• Strengthen understanding and capabilities: The training provides a comprehensive understanding of SDG Impact Standards, enabling participants to actively integrate sustainability principles into their activities.

• Develop an operational roadmap: Participating companies will work on developing a practical roadmap to apply these standards, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable development.

• Enhance alignment with national and global goals: The training aims to strengthen the alignment of private sector operations with national and global sustainability development goals.

Ms Amanda Serumaga, UNDP Resident Representative, highlighted that the aim is "to share information and jointly develop a deeper appreciation of the SDG Impact Standards to inspire a collective commitment to Goal implementation. These standards serve as a critical framework for businesses to align operations with sustainable development objectives and promote convergence between economic growth and social good."

Mr Kevin Ramkaloan, CEO of Business Mauritius, emphasized the role and responsibility of the business world in sustainable development. "Within the business community, we see a growing appetite for sustainable investment, particularly in projects related to energy transition or food security, among others," he stated. He emphasized the idea that adaptability is now a crucial asset for every economic sector and every company.

The SDG Impact Standards for Enterprises training will take place over three days, from February 6 to 8, 2024. Business leaders, sustainability professionals, and stakeholders have responded, ready to engage in discussions that will shape the future of responsible business in Mauritius.