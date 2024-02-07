Left Menu

Twelve trapped on rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland

Twelve people are trapped on a rollercoaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, with rescue operations continuing, police and fire services said as they deployed dozens of personnel to the site. Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16 pm (0716 GMT) after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 14:23 IST
Twelve trapped on rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Twelve people are trapped on a rollercoaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, with rescue operations continuing, police and fire services said as they deployed dozens of personnel to the site.

Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16 pm (0716 GMT) after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working. No injuries have been reported and there is no smoke or fire at the scene, a police spokeswoman said. Around 40 firefighters have been deployed to Disneyland, located by Hong Kong's international airport, a fire services representative said.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Hyperspace Mountain ride is described on Disney's website as rocketing into a Star Wars battle. Key features include big drops and being plunged into darkness.

It was due to close for routine maintenance and inspection, from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2024 according to a notice on the website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

ANALYSIS-As Pakistan votes, farmers want climate change action - not words

 Global
2
FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

FAA warns US Congress against hiking airline pilot retirement age

 Global
3
"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energy": Hardeep Puri at India Energy Week

"Ensuring flow of traditional energy key as world transitions to clean energ...

 India
4
Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

Foden's hat trick leads Man City recovery in win over Brentford in EPL

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024