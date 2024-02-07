Twelve trapped on rollercoaster at Hong Kong Disneyland

Twelve people are trapped on a rollercoaster in Hong Kong's Disneyland after the ride stopped working on Wednesday afternoon, with rescue operations continuing, police and fire services said as they deployed dozens of personnel to the site.

Police and fire services were called for assistance from 3.16 pm (0716 GMT) after the Disney ride Hyperspace Mountain stopped working. No injuries have been reported and there is no smoke or fire at the scene, a police spokeswoman said. Around 40 firefighters have been deployed to Disneyland, located by Hong Kong's international airport, a fire services representative said.

Disney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Hyperspace Mountain ride is described on Disney's website as rocketing into a Star Wars battle. Key features include big drops and being plunged into darkness.

It was due to close for routine maintenance and inspection, from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2024 according to a notice on the website.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)