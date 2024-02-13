Left Menu

Euro area benchmark Bund yield close to 11-week high ahead of US data

The Euro area benchmark Bund yield edged higher on Tuesday to within striking distance of its highest levels in almost 11 weeks ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data as investors recently trimmed expectations for future rate cuts. Remarks from rate-setters on both sides of the Atlantic warning that central banks must be cautious in easing monetary policy led investors to scale back bets on reductions in policy rates to around 120 basis points (bps) in 2024 , from 150 bps at the end of January.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 14:44 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 14:40 IST
Euro area benchmark Bund yield close to 11-week high ahead of US data
Representative Image

The Euro area benchmark Bund yield edged higher on Tuesday to within striking distance of its highest levels in almost 11 weeks ahead of crucial U.S. inflation data as investors recently trimmed expectations for future rate cuts.

Remarks from rate-setters on both sides of the Atlantic warning that central banks must be cautious in easing monetary policy led investors to scale back bets on reductions in policy rates to around 120 basis points (bps) in 2024 , from 150 bps at the end of January. On Monday, ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta -- among the most dovish members on the committee -- said the time for a reversal of the bank's stance was fast approaching, but it might take some more soft data to cement that view in the market.

Market participants label as hawks central bank officials who advocate a tight monetary policy to control inflation, while doves focus more on economic growth and the labour market. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was up 0.5 bps at 2.37%. It hit 2.39% late Friday, its highest level since Dec. 1.

Germany is not in recession, and its economy is expected to grow in 2024, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, said on Tuesday. Analysts argued that the year-on-year U.S. inflation rate will fall because of a base effect, as in January 2023 there was a 0.5% increase in the month.

"If we get the anticipated 0.3% (in core inflation), we doubt there can be a positive reaction," said Padhraic Garvey, regional head of research Americas. "For the market to conjure up a positive reaction to the inevitable fall in year-on-year rates, there needs to be a 0.2% month-on-month outcome for core," Garvey added.

Markets are currently pricing in around a 50% chance of a rate cut in May, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Investors will remain focused on U.S. data, which could provide clues about the monetary policy path as they await additional economic data.

January's U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due later on Tuesday, and the Producer Price Index is scheduled to be released on Friday. Other data late in the week include retail sales and the University of Michigan consumer survey. "The slow progress in year-on-year rates and the month-on-month dynamics for (U.S.) core inflation still above target is unlikely to provide lasting relief for the market," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates at Commerzbank.

Bond prices move inversely with yields. The Italian government bond 10-year yield -- the benchmark for the euro area's periphery -- was up one bp at 3.92%. The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 154.5 bps. It hit 160.3 bps early this month, its widest level since Jan. 18.

Bond prices of highly indebted countries have recently benefited from expectations of quick monetary easing and the ECB's gradual wind-down of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments announced in December.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024