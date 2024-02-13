Ministry of Heavy Industries initiates global tender for advanced chemistry cell manufacturing facilities under PLI scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) convened a pre-bid meeting at IFCI Limited in New Delhi, paving the way for the second round under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for Advanced Chemistry Cells (ACC). According to a press release by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the meeting, held on Monday, garnered participation from industry stakeholders and government organizations, signaling a concerted effort to propel India's renewable energy revolution.

The pre-bid meeting laid the groundwork for the forthcoming global tender, which seeks bids for the establishment of giga-scale Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing facilities, cumulatively amounting to 10 GWh capacity. Under the PLI ACC Scheme, the Indian government is committed to promoting the manufacturing of technology-agnostic ACCs within the country, aligning with its overarching goal of fostering innovation and self-reliance in the renewable energy sector, read the press release.

During the meeting, the Ministry presented a comprehensive overview of the scope and objectives of the global tender for the 10 GWh ACC capacity. Detailed insights into technical specifications, eligibility criteria, and the evaluation process were provided, with the last date for receiving queries from Bidders set for March 4.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Union Minister of Heavy Industries acknowledged the event as an important milestone in the tendering process. He highlighted the importance of PLI ACC scheme in advancing India's position as a global leader in sustainable energy technologies, read the press release. He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to facilitate a conducive environment for domestic and international stakeholders to participate in India's renewable energy revolution in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's resolve of a self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and developed India (Viksit Bharat).

The tender documents were available from January 24 and the bid due date is April 22. The bids shall be opened on April 23, read the press release. The bidding process will follow online transparent two-stage mechanism under the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) framework through the CPP Portal.

This approach ensures fairness, transparency, and efficiency in the selection of bidders, thereby attracting the best-in-class global talent to contribute to India's ACC manufacturing landscape, read the press release. (ANI)

