Left Menu

HC directs Goa panchayat to stop operations of 175 commercial set-ups along Anjuna beach

The division bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Mahesh Sonak on Tuesday directed the Anjuna-Caisua panchayat to stop the commercial operations of the structures immediately.The reason for the stoppage of commercial activities through the above 175 structures is that any permissions or clearances from the Town and Country Planning authorities back none of these structures, the Judges said.None of these structures have any completion or occupancy certificate.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-02-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 14:33 IST
HC directs Goa panchayat to stop operations of 175 commercial set-ups along Anjuna beach
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Bombay at Goa has ordered a panchayat to stop operations of 175 commercial establishments, including many restaurants and lodges, along the popular Anjuna beach over lack of permissions from various authorities. The division bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Mahesh Sonak on Tuesday directed the Anjuna-Caisua panchayat to stop the commercial operations of the structures immediately.

“The reason for the stoppage of commercial activities through the above 175 structures is that any permissions or clearances from the Town and Country Planning authorities back none of these structures,” the Judges said.

“None of these structures have any completion or occupancy certificate. None of these structures are cleared from the perspective of fire safety, discharge of sewerage, etc,” the Bench said.

Of these commercial set-ups, the court observed, 45 have some sort of clearance from the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority (GCZMA).

“Similarly, about 130 of these 175 structures have neither any clearance from GCZMA nor any permissions under section 66 of the Panchayat Raj Act. These permissions are mandatory. Most of these structures do not have any Trade Licences,” the court said. The court has ruled that no commercial activities can be carried out from such structures if they do not have occupancy certificates and clearances under GCZMA, Panchayat Raj Act, town planning rules and Health Act. These establishments also cannot run based on No Objection Certificates (NOCs), which have no statutory basis, the court said. “The panchayats, we must say, are prima facie acting in breach of state and central legislations by issuing such NOCs to unauthorised structures,” said the bench.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024