Left Menu

Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 20 trillion in market capitalisation

Reliance Industries Ltd on Wednesday became the first Indian company to settle at Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalisation

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 20:52 IST
Reliance Industries becomes first Indian company to cross Rs 20 trillion in market capitalisation
Reliance Industries (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Wednesday became the first Indian company to settle at Rs 20 lakh crore in market capitalisation. The Reliance stock had on Tuesday briefly touched Rs 20 lakh crore (trillion) market capitalisation but it ended the day at market capitalisation of Rs 19,93,881.61 crore.

The shares of Reliance hit a record high of Rs 2,967 in intra-day trade on February 14 as the market capitalisation settled at Rs 20.05 lakh crore at the close. The landmark achievement places the company at the 49th position among the world's top 50 companies by market capitalisation, ahead of giants such as Pepsi Co, Shell Plc, and Cisco, a release said.

If one were to include the market capitalisation of Jio Financial Services, which demerged from Reliance on July 20, 2023, the combined market capitalisation of Reliance would total up to Rs 21.73 lakh crore, which would place the company at the 43rd position, ahead of Accenture and Netflix. In his address to Reliance employees in December 2023, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani expressed confidence that Reliance will grow to rank among the top-10 business conglomerates of the world.

Reliance Industries, the oil-to-telecom conglomerate, is India's "largest and most profitable private sector company". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024