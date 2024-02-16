Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Woman and Son as Vehicle Strikes Them in UP's Bijnor
A woman and her sever-year-old son were killed while her husband and another son were severely injured after being hit by a vehicle in this district on Friday morning, police said.Mandwar Station House Officer SHO Ravi Tomar said, Dhramendra and his wife Sunita along with their sons Tinku 12 and Mukul 7 were going to a railway station on foot when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Fulwari Lawn. While Sunita and Mukul died on the spot, Dharmendra and Tinku suffered serious injuries.
- Country:
- India
A woman and her sever-year-old son were killed while her husband and another son were severely injured after being hit by a vehicle in this district on Friday morning, police said.
Mandwar Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Tomar said, ''Dhramendra and his wife Sunita along with their sons Tinku (12) and Mukul (7) were going to a railway station on foot when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Fulwari Lawn.'' While Sunita and Mukul died on the spot, Dharmendra and Tinku suffered serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. Police are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the family.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhramendra
- Fulwari
- Mukul
- Dharmendra
- Sunita
- Tinku
- Ravi Tomar
ALSO READ
Corpus of Rs 1 lakh cr to scale up research, development will be a game-changer: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on budget.
Network to strengthen all-round support ecosystem to dynamic innovators: Dharmendra Pradhan
"You learn a lot": Kriti on working with Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'
World record will be created on 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival: Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Lodhi
"Embracing the Power of Books: Dharmendra Pradhan highlights their role in shaping our identity"