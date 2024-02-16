Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Woman and Son as Vehicle Strikes Them in UP's Bijnor

A woman and her sever-year-old son were killed while her husband and another son were severely injured after being hit by a vehicle in this district on Friday morning, police said.Mandwar Station House Officer SHO Ravi Tomar said, Dhramendra and his wife Sunita along with their sons Tinku 12 and Mukul 7 were going to a railway station on foot when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Fulwari Lawn. While Sunita and Mukul died on the spot, Dharmendra and Tinku suffered serious injuries.

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 16-02-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her sever-year-old son were killed while her husband and another son were severely injured after being hit by a vehicle in this district on Friday morning, police said.

Mandwar Station House Officer (SHO) Ravi Tomar said, ''Dhramendra and his wife Sunita along with their sons Tinku (12) and Mukul (7) were going to a railway station on foot when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Fulwari Lawn.'' While Sunita and Mukul died on the spot, Dharmendra and Tinku suffered serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical care. Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. Police are trying to identify the vehicle that hit the family.

