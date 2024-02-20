Left Menu

Car crash in southern Serbia kills 3 migrants; driver is suspected of people smuggling

A car crash in southern Serbia has killed three migrants and injured 11 others, and the driver was detained for suspected people smuggling, police in the Balkan country said on Tuesday.The 43-year-old Serbian driver had no drivers license and was among those injured in the crash, according to a police statement.The accident occurred late Monday in southern Serbia, near the border with North Macedonia.

PTI | Belgrade | Updated: 20-02-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 15:56 IST
Car crash in southern Serbia kills 3 migrants; driver is suspected of people smuggling
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

A car crash in southern Serbia has killed three migrants and injured 11 others, and the driver was detained for suspected people smuggling, police in the Balkan country said on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old Serbian driver had no driver's license and was among those injured in the crash, according to a police statement.

The accident occurred late Monday in southern Serbia, near the border with North Macedonia. Both countries lie on the so-called Balkan land route used by migrants trying to reach western Europe.

A video on state RTS television showed a smashed white car being taken away from the scene. The report said the vehicle swerved off the road at a high speed.

The accident illustrates the dangers, migrants face on their journeys after fleeing war or poverty in their home countries in the Middle East, Africa or Asia. Migrants usually turn to people smugglers to take them over the borders without authorisation.

The Balkan land route leads from Turkey to Greece or Bulgaria, then to North Macedonia, Serbia and Bosnia and then European Union nations Hungary or Croatia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024