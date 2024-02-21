Left Menu

Japan's trade deficit dwindles as exports continue to grow

Rising energy prices have hurt a resource-poor nation that depends on manufacturing exports to drive growth.Tourism, which counts as exports, previously slammed by the travel and other social restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, is making a solid comeback.Some analysts are expecting Japans economy to recover later this year and in 2025.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-02-2024 08:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 08:13 IST
Japan's trade deficit dwindles as exports continue to grow
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan's exports grew nearly 12 per cent in January as shipments jumped in vehicles, auto parts and machinery, according to government data Wednesday.

That helped the nation's trade deficit shrink to 1.76 trillion yen (USD 12 billion), or about half of what it was a year ago, as imports declined 9.6 per cent from the previous year. By region, exports grew to North America, the rest of Asia and the Middle East, while imports generally fell from all global regions.

Imports, which have been declining on-month for nearly a year, totalled 9 trillion yen (USD 60 billion), with the biggest drops in oil, natural gas and iron ore.

Exports totalled 7.3 trillion yen (USD 48 billion), marking the second straight month of growth, according to the Finance Ministry's preliminary report. The export rise was better than what analysts had expected at about a 10 per cent growth. Japan has slipped to become the world's fourth-largest economy, after the US, China and Germany, according to nominal gross domestic product, or GDP, data for last year.

It also recorded a technical recession, marking the second straight quarter of contraction in October-December, as consumer spending weakened on the back of surging prices.

While prices have been gaining steadily, policy makers are also worried about deflation, or the continuous fall in prices, which they see as a chronic problem dragging economic growth. Gauging inflationary trends will be crucial for the Bank of Japan's decision on its current super-easy monetary policy. Rising energy prices have hurt a resource-poor nation that depends on manufacturing exports to drive growth.

Tourism, which counts as exports, previously slammed by the travel and other social restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, is making a solid comeback.

Some analysts are expecting Japan's economy to recover later this year and in 2025.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

AMNS India appoints Arvind Bodhankar as Chief Sustainability Officer

 India
2
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart pe...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

INSIGHT-How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

FACTBOX-Asia's sustainable aviation fuel projects and agreements

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024