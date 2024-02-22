Putin praises Russia's new strategic bomber

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the modernised TU-160M nuclear-capable strategic bomber can be accepted into the air force.

After a flight on one of the aircraft, Putin said the TU-160M is "reliable," RIA reported.

Putin took a flight on of the bombers earlier on Thursday, taking off from an aerodrome in Kazan.

