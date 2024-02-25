Left Menu

Ukraine deputy PM says 160 tons of Ukrainian grain destroyed in Poland

Some 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station in an act of "impunity and irresponsibility", a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 19:46 IST
Some 160 tons of Ukrainian grain was destroyed at a Polish railway station in an act of "impunity and irresponsibility", a senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday.

"These pictures show 160 tons of destroyed Ukrainian grain. The grain was in transit to the port of Gdansk and then to other countries," Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov posted on X along with photos of mounds of grain spilled out from train wagons.

"The fourth case of vandalism at Polish railway stations. The fourth case of impunity and irresponsibility."

