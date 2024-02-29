Mexico President issues 'respectful' criticism of Canada for new visa requirements

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a "respectful reproach" to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a regular press conference on Thursday for reinstating some visa requirements for Mexican nationals.

The move by Canada, reported on Wednesday, is in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp earlier said citing a senior official. Lopez Obrador said he felt a "small, fraternal, respectful reproach to the prime minister" for Canada's decision but also that Mexico would act with "prudence" in response.

