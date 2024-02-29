Mexico President issues 'respectful' criticism of Canada for new visa requirements
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador issued a "respectful reproach" to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a regular press conference on Thursday for reinstating some visa requirements for Mexican nationals.
The move by Canada, reported on Wednesday, is in a bid to curb the flow of asylum seekers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp earlier said citing a senior official. Lopez Obrador said he felt a "small, fraternal, respectful reproach to the prime minister" for Canada's decision but also that Mexico would act with "prudence" in response.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-International Civil Aviation Organization To Carry Out Audit Of Mexico's Federal Civil Aviation Agency - Mexican Government
Striking truck drivers block key Mexican highways over lawlessness
US charges suspected Mexican drug lord Zambada with fentanyl crimes
U.S. charges suspected Mexican drug lord Zambada with fentanyl crimes
Mexicans turn out in droves to 'protect democracy' ahead of elections