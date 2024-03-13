Left Menu

Mauritius business delegation to visit India from Mar 14

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2024 22:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2024 22:27 IST
A high-level business delegation from Mauritius will be on a ten-day visit to India, starting on Thursday, and will be visiting the national capital, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The business mission will look to facilitate elevated dialogues for prospective partnerships in financial services, IT, private markets and other areas. It will also seek to bolster investment in Africa through Mauritius, according to a release.

The delegation, part of the Mauritius International Financial Centre (IFC), will be on an India visit from March 14 to 23.

''Through joint efforts, we aspire to unlock novel opportunities in investment, trade, sustainable financing, and technological advancement,'' Mauritius Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance Soomilduth Bholah said in the release.

