Brace for slow traffic: Noida Police to commuters ahead of farmers' stir on Thursday

Police on Wednesday cautioned commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on the Noida-Delhi routes on Thursday in view of a proposed farmers' protest in the national capital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where ''intensive'' checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' groups, has announced holding a 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi where a resolution would be passed to ''intensify the fight'' against the policies of the central government.

Farmers groups from western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to participate in the programme.

The Delhi Police has also permitted the farmers' congregation with a condition that the gathering will neither have more than 5,000 participants, nor tractor trolleys would be allowed near the venue, according to officials.

''The general public is informed that a protest by farmers over their demands is proposed on Thursday,'' police here said.

''During this programme, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement,'' it said.

''In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,'' police cautioned commuters.

The Delhi Police has also issued a traffic advisory, urging commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

