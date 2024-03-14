Delta Air to resume flights to Israel starting June 7
Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2024 08:53 IST
Delta Air Lines said late on Wednesday it will resume flights to Israel starting June 7, becoming the second major U.S. carrier to do so following the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel.
Delta said it will begin daily flights between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv on an Airbus A330-900neo following an extensive security risk assessment by the airline. United Airlines resumed flights to Israel earlier this month from Newark but does not plan to restart flights from other U.S. cities until at least this fall.
