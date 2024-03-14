Flight services to Sikkim's Pakyong airport to resume on March 31

Flight services at Sikkim's only airport in Pakyong will resume on March 31 after remaining suspended for six months, a senior official said on Thursday.

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet will operate two flights -- one from Kolkata and another from New Delhi, Pakong airport Director RK Grover told PTI.

The airline will operate daily flights between Kolkata and Pakyong, while the flights between New Delhi and Pakyong will be operated five days a week, he said.

SpiceJet will operate 78-seater aircraft on both routes, he added.

Services were suspended at the airport, which has a table-top runway, six months back owing to some operational reasons.

The flight services could have resumed a bit earlier but that could not happen due to some work at the airport, Grover said, adding the work has been completed now.

SpiceJet began flight operations at the airport in 2018, but services have been irregular due to various operational reasons, including visibility issues.

The flight from Kolkata will take off at 8.05 am and reach Pakyong at 9.35 am. It will depart from there at 10.30 am and reach Kolkata at 12.10 pm.

The flight from New Delhi will take off at 9.45 am and land at the airport in Sikkim at 12.40 pm. The return flight will take off at 1.10 pm and reach New Delhi at 4.10 pm.

Services will resume at the airport ahead of the summer holidays during which a huge number of tourists visit the Himalayan state.

