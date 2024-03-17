1 killed, 13 injured as truck falls into Goa valley; CM Sawant, minister rush to help victims
One person was killed and 13 others were seriously injured after a truck fell into a valley in Goa, police said on Sunday, as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant who was passing by the spot rushed to help the victims.
The accident took place near Quepem town in South Goa district on Saturday night.
Goa CM Sawant and state social welfare minister Subhash Phal Desai, who were passing by the spot after participating in poll campaign, got down from their cars to help the victims.
Sawant, who is an Ayurvedic doctor, checked the pulse of the victims, while Phal Desai got down into the valley and helped in pulling out the victims from the accident-hit vehicle. A senior police official said the victims were sitting on the truck's carrier. The driver lost control over the wheels following which the truck turned turtle and fell into the valley, he said, adding the victims got trapped inside the vehicle.
One person died on the spot while 13 others, including five children, as many men and three women, were seriously injured, he said.
CM Sawant and minister Phal Desai joined the rescue work along with the police, fire and emergency services personnel and locals.
The injured persons were taken out of the truck and Phal Desai accompanied them while they were being shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji in ambulance and police vehicles, the official said.
