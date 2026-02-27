Pipeline Tensions: Ukraine and Russia’s Oil Export Struggle
The Druzhba pipeline, critical for exporting Russian and Ukrainian oil to Europe, faces a halt due to a recent Russian attack. As a result, Hungary and Slovakia stopped oil imports, escalating tensions and potential sanctions within the EU, jeopardizing Ukraine's revenue and oil production capabilities.
The Druzhba pipeline, a crucial conduit for Russian and Ukrainian oil exports, has been halted due to damage inflicted by a Russian strike. This disruption has stopped shipments to Hungary and Slovakia, two EU states dependent on these oil flows, sources close to the matter indicated.
Suspension of operations began on January 27 following the attack, leading to intense disputes within the European Union. Hungary has notably resisted new sanctions on Russia and accused Ukraine of interference in domestic affairs, further complicating EU-Ukraine relations.
The halt puts Ukraine's oil revenue at risk, which is crucial for its budgetary needs, especially as local refinery capacity has been severely diminished due to ongoing conflicts. The current focus is on diversifying supply routes and addressing economic impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
