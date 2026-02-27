Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Three Killed in Shimla Gorge Plunge

Three people died, and two were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge in Shimla district. The incident occurred near Bahlidhar when the driver lost control. The injured are receiving treatment at a local hospital, and a police investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 27-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident in Shimla district resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to two others. The mishap occurred when a Bolero Camper vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the area.

The incident happened around 4 pm near Bahlidhar when the driver, Kapil, lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Kapil, Pushpa Devi, and Urmila Devi, with the injured named as Rakesh Kumar and Leela Devi.

Police arrived promptly on the scene to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies of the deceased. The injured were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex in Khaneri for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are being conducted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

