Tragic Accident: Three Killed in Shimla Gorge Plunge

A tragic accident in Shimla district resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to two others. The mishap occurred when a Bolero Camper vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the area.

The incident happened around 4 pm near Bahlidhar when the driver, Kapil, lost control of the vehicle. The deceased have been identified as Kapil, Pushpa Devi, and Urmila Devi, with the injured named as Rakesh Kumar and Leela Devi.

Police arrived promptly on the scene to rescue the injured and retrieve the bodies of the deceased. The injured were taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex in Khaneri for treatment. Authorities have registered a case and further investigations are being conducted.

