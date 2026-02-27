Court Discharges K Kavitha in Excise Policy Case, Citing Lack of Evidence
A judge discharged Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha in a Delhi excise-policy case, citing a lack of evidence. The court found that the allegations rested on unsubstantiated claims and lacked a coherent narrative. It emphasized that serious allegations need to withstand legal scrutiny with firm and independent support.
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court discharged Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha and 22 others in the excise-policy case, citing insufficient evidence. The proceedings highlighted the judiciary's insistence on evidence over narrative.
Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) claims linking Kavitha with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal through a statement by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, the court found a lack of substantial evidence to support the allegations.
The judge criticized the prosecution's narrative for its reliance on statements without corroborative documentary proof, ultimately leading to the case's dismissal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Court Recommends Inquiry for Tainted CBI Investigation
CBI files appeal in Delhi High Court challenging lower court's order discharging Arvind Kejriwal and others in liquor-policy case: Officials.
Rekha Gupta Criticizes Arvind Kejriwal's 'Common Man' Image Amid Excise Policy Controversy
Historic verdict given by court today. I thank everyone who supported us: Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at press conference.
Court Criticizes CBI for Regional Labeling in Liquor Policy Case