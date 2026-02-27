Left Menu

Court Discharges K Kavitha in Excise Policy Case, Citing Lack of Evidence

A judge discharged Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha in a Delhi excise-policy case, citing a lack of evidence. The court found that the allegations rested on unsubstantiated claims and lacked a coherent narrative. It emphasized that serious allegations need to withstand legal scrutiny with firm and independent support.

A Delhi court discharged Telangana Jagruthi president K Kavitha and 22 others in the excise-policy case, citing insufficient evidence. The proceedings highlighted the judiciary's insistence on evidence over narrative.

Despite the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) claims linking Kavitha with former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal through a statement by Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, the court found a lack of substantial evidence to support the allegations.

The judge criticized the prosecution's narrative for its reliance on statements without corroborative documentary proof, ultimately leading to the case's dismissal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

