PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - March 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British Prime Minister Sunak to promise help for Britain's small businesses in effort to woo voters - Bank of England set to hold interest rates as it awaits more signs on inflation

- Banks clash with UK government over plans for funds linked to criminality - BAT chief: moving to US not a 'no-brainer' as he defends London listing

Overview - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will announce reforms to help small businesses at the Business Connect conference, which includes new help for apprentices and a new task force for female entrepreneurs.

- The Bank of England is set to keep the interest rates unchanged this week, at a benchmark rate of 5.25%. - Banks in the UK have clashed with the government over the "suspended account scheme" that will be introduced as part of the Criminal Justice Bill, which is designed to use money from accounts frozen over suspected links to criminality.

- The CEO of British American Tobacco in an interview dismissed the idea of moving the company's listing from London to New York as a "distraction". (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

