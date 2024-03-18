9 injured as mini-bus overturns after driver dozes off at wheel in MP's Jabalpur

Nine persons were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned as the driver dozed off at the wheel on a highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district in the early hours of Monday, police said. The accident occurred on a national highway in the Panagar area around 5.30 to 6 am when the mini-bus with 20 people on board was heading towards Ahmednagar in neighbouring Maharashtra, an official said. The injured have been rushed to the government-run Jabalpur Medical College and Hospital, Panagar police station house office (SHO) Ajay Singh told PTI.

None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

As per the preliminary investigations, the accident occurred after the driver dozed off at the wheel, Singh said. The victims were returning to Ahmednagar from Varanasi when the accident occurred near an eatery on the highway, about 20 km from the district headquarters, he said.

