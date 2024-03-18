Left Menu

Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka national highway near Solan for five hours

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-03-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 18-03-2024 20:50 IST
Landslide blocks Shimla-Kalka national highway near Solan for five hours
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Monday morning brought traffic movement to a halt on the Shimla-Kalka national highway near Shamlech village for around five hours, officials said here.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident that occurred around 7.30 am near the Solan bypass.

Vehicles were seen stranded on both sides of the road and the local police were seen initially asking motorists to turn back and take the Old Barog route instead.

The administration deployed excavators immediately after the incident and the road was subsequently cleared for vehicular traffic, the officials said.

A total of 256 roads, including four national highways, were closed for vehicular traffic in Himachal Pradesh following snow and rain in recent days.

A maximum of 233 roads were blocked in Lahaul and Spiti, 10 in Kinnaur, five in Chamba, four in Kullu, two in Mandi, and one each in Shimla and Kangra districts, the state emergency operation centre said.

As many as 56 transformers are out of order while four water supply schemes are disrupted. The local MeT office has predicted rain and snow in the state till March 24 except on March 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations

Wall St Week Ahead-Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on me...

 Global
2
Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and best decision': PTI Chairman

Merger between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sunni Ittehad Council 'serious and ...

 Pakistan
3
Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, World Bank

Imran Khan's party dissociates itself from 'overseas protests' outside IMF, ...

 Pakistan
4
Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS Secy

Banks asked to check mis-selling, safeguard account holders' interest: DFS S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024