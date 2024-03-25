Left Menu

17 per cent more flights in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport summer schedule than in winter

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-03-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2024 17:20 IST
17 per cent more flights in Thiruvananthapuram International Airport summer schedule than in winter
  • Country:
  • India

The International Airport here has announced its summer schedule with 17 per cent more weekly flight operations than the winter schedule.

The summer schedule is effective from March 31 to October 24, 2024.

A total of 716 weekly ATMs (Air Traffic Movements) is the highlight of this schedule against 612 in the winter schedule, an airport statement said here Monday.

New destinations like Hanimaadhoo in the Maldives will be added, the statement said adding that additional services to Bengaluru, Delhi and Hyderabad in the domestic sector and Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur in international destinations are also listed in the new schedule.

In the international sector, air traffic movements will increase by 21 per cent from the current level of 268 weekly ATMs to 324 for summer, it said.

In the domestic sector, the ATMs will increase by 14 per cent from the current level of 344 weekly ATMs to 392 for summer, the statement said, adding that the number of daily services to Bengaluru will be increased to 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to green mobility

Auto players line up array of new EV models in coming years on govt push to ...

 India
2
India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domestic mkt: GTRI

India's push for EVs may lead to large-scale entry of Chinese firms in domes...

 India
3
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
4
Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

Female voters hold key in four tribal Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Online Advertising is Revolutionizing Business Growth

Navigating the Digital Underworld: The Impact of Cybercrime on Businesses

Bridging Time: The Art of Preserving Urban Heritage

The Impact of Climate Change on Renewable Energy Production and Reliability

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024